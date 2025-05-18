6,187 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9%

ALL opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

