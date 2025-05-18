Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 50,400 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ero Copper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,527,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176,637 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ero Copper by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

