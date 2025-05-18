Tema Etfs LLC Acquires New Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Atmus Filtration Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Tema Etfs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $38.12 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

