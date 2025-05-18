Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,047 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.