Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

PayPal stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

