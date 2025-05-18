5,804 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maplebear Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

