Rep. Julie Johnson Sells BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BorgWarner stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

