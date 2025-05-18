Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,018 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

SAP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $296.46 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $303.40. The stock has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.18 and its 200 day moving average is $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $2.5423 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

