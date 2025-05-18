Strive Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 56,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

