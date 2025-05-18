26,876 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.