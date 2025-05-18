Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $8.44 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 351,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,000. Li Auto makes up 1.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 202,430 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,923,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,266,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.82 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

