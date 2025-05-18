Strive Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,895 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

