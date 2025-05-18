Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,101 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $109,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after acquiring an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $293.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day moving average is $265.15.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

