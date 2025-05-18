Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 38,366 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,943,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

