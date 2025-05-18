Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $380.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.12 and its 200 day moving average is $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.