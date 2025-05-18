Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Decreased by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 32.3% of Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $178.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

