Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,710,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

