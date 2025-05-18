Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.82 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.92). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.93), with a volume of 16,560 shares traded.

Foresight VCT Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of £210.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.12.

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight VCT had a net margin of 75.85% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

About Foresight VCT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

