What is Cormark’s Forecast for Vitalhub FY2025 Earnings?

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VHI. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

Shares of VHI stock opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.65. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

