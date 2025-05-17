What is Chardan Capital’s Estimate for FDMT FY2025 Earnings?

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

