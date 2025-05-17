Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on April 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.2%

APP opened at $362.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,470 shares of company stock valued at $409,752,180. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after buying an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $828,138,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

