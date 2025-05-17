Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on April 15th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) on 4/9/2025.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $336.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research lifted their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

