Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$270.77 and traded as low as C$265.18. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$268.33, with a volume of 206,379 shares changing hands.
WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total transaction of C$1,153,266.71. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$271.15, for a total value of C$3,678,448.03. Insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.
