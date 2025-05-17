Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.87). Approximately 2,912,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.90).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.74) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.08).
View Our Latest Report on FUTR
Future Price Performance
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.