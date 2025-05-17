Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.30 and traded as low as C$4.91. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 438,926 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.