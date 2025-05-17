Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.29. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 577 shares.

Servotronics Trading Down 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.37) EPS.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

