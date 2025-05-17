George Massaro Sells 140 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) Director George Massaro sold 140 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $19,702.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at $804,271.95. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $254.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.31.

About Charles River Laboratories International



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

