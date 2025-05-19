Soleus Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,276,000 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940,000. Integra LifeSciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,400,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 618,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 860,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 248,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

