Vestal Point Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 3.39% of Alto Neuroscience worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 714,461 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of ANRO stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

