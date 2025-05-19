Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,706 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,312.65. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,698. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

