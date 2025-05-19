Soleus Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 414,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 191.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.
NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.22 on Monday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.20.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.
AnaptysBio declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
