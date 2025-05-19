1,600 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Victrix Investment Advisors

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $191,823,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $179.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.66.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $9,341,875. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

