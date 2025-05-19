Soleus Capital Management L.P. Sells 27,390 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,390 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.