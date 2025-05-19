Soleus Capital Management L.P. Buys 680,000 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

