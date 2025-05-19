Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Position Lifted by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BCAX opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

