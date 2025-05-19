Vestment Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vestment Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestment Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $31.24 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

