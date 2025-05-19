Soleus Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,610,594. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $290.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -0.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.33.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

