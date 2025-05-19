Victrix Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 352 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,795,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,743,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,918.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,491.03 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,824.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,793.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

