Two Sigma Investments LP Has $255.90 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,306 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.37% of DoorDash worth $255,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 148,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 136,832 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $8,388,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DASH opened at $202.00 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 748.15 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

