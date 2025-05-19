Vestal Point Capital LP Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERV. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,863,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $412.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

