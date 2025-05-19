Vestal Point Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,924,216 Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,924,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,394,000. Nyxoah makes up 1.4% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Nyxoah at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.
Nyxoah Trading Up 1.0%
NYXH opened at $6.29 on Monday. Nyxoah S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
