Vestal Point Capital LP Sells 125,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Vestal Point Capital LP cut its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $7.81 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

