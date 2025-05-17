NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

