Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.43 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 371.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,391 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 50,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

