Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.