Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after buying an additional 4,704,717 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after acquiring an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,851,000 after acquiring an additional 500,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $125.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

