2,392 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.69 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

