ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,260 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $7,148,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average is $239.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $379.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.