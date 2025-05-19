Viking (VIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Viking to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $841.18 million for the quarter.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viking to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIK stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. Viking has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viking stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd ( NYSE:VIK Free Report ) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Melius Research set a $51.00 price target on Viking in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

