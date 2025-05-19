Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

